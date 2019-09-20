3 Bangladeshis arrested in Kolkata, 8 gold bars recovered

The Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Sealdah area here and recovered eight gold bars from their possession. A team of the Special Task Force (STF) nabbed the trio near the Sealdah Railway Station and seized the gold bars, weighing around 850 gm, a senior police officer said.

"The three Bangladeshi nationals entered India on business visa yesterday through the Gede international border. They had concealed the gold inside their clothes and other belongings," the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Entally police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

