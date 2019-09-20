Haryana polls: Congress asks ticket aspirants to declare on wearing Khadi clothes and no to alcohol

By Siddharth Sharma Ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress party has asked its cadres and contestants to declare in an application form that they do not take intoxicating substances and wear Khadi clothes.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja on Thursday put up a membership form for those who want to join the party and an application form for those who want to contest Assembly elections on the party ticket. With this, she has also attached a form seeking a declaration from the applicants that they must be a regular user of Khadi and should not be consuming alcohol and taking any other drugs.

The step has been taken by Congress to connect with people by increasing its membership hold and by allowing others to contest as the party candidate. However, the contradictory point mention in the membership form is that Congress has asked for the details of an individual's caste and also sought a written declaration in an affidavit that applicant will not politicise caste and religion.

The elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held this year and the Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce dates for Assembly elections soon. (ANI)

