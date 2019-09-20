International Development News
International Ramayana Festival concludes in Delhi

The 5th edition of the International Ramayana Festival concluded in the national capital on Thursday with performances from Bangladesh and Fiji.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 08:53 IST
5th International Ramayana Festival was organised in Delhi from Sept 17-Sept20(Photo credit- iccr.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI

The 5th edition of the International Ramayana Festival concluded in the national capital on Thursday with performances from Bangladesh and Fiji. The three-day-long festival, which commenced on September 17 was held at Kamani Auditorium.

In the event, around nine countries including Bangladesh and Fiji participated and rendered their versions of Ramayan. On September 17, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka participated in the event while on September 18, Cambodia, Mauritius and Trinidad and Tobago showcased their version of Ramayana to the audience. .The Ramayana Festival is designed to underline the common cultural heritage in the region. Last year in January, India hosted the Ramayana Festival in coordination with ASEAN countries. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
