Illegal shops dismantled along Naga river in Imphal

Illegal constructions were dismantled along Naga River here on Thursday by Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC).

ANI Imphal (Manipur)
Updated: 20-09-2019 15:11 IST
Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Praveen Singh speaking to ANI in Manipur.. Image Credit: ANI

Illegal constructions were dismantled along Naga River here on Thursday by Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC). They were mostly shops.

Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Praveen Singh said, "People have built structures here which are both temporary and permanent." "Today we will demolish these structures. People also have knowledge about it," he said. (ANI)

