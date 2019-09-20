International Development News
Delhi: Tihar jail inmate commits suicide

A Tihar jail inmate succumbed to death on Friday while undergoing treatment after an alleged suicide attempt earlier this week.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 17:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Tihar jail inmate succumbed to death on Friday while undergoing treatment after an alleged suicide attempt earlier this week. The victim identified as Gufran, had allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself inside the jail premises on Tuesday.

He was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital by the jail authority where he was undergoing treatment for the last three days. The inmate has allegedly hanged himself using his clothes at the time when other occupants of his cell were out for counting.

Family members of the deceased have alleged of foul play in the incident. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
