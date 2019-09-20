Priest catches snake in 'anganwadi' despite being bitten

Unmindful of his safety, a 55-year old temple priest caught a snake despite being bitten by the reptile that crept into a room of an 'anganwadi', triggering panic among 20 children in the premises near here on Friday, police said. On seeing the eight-feet long snake creeping on the ceiling, the children started screaming and hearing their cries, the priest, Mohan, in the nearby temple rushed to their rescue.

Mohan tried to capture the snake with a gunny bag and in the process got bitten by it. Yet, he bravely continued his effort and succeeded in trapping the snake, which was later found to be non-venomous. The priest then went to a government hospital and received treatment for the snake bite.

On being informed, officials from the local zoo reached the spot and took the snake away..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)