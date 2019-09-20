Not every Kashmiri potential stone-pelter or terrorist: Iltija

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehobooba Mufti, on Friday attacked the Modi-led government for holding her mother and other state political leaders under preventive detention. Speaking at the India Today Conclave here, she also said it is wrong to assume that every Kashmiri is a potential stone-pelter or a terrorist.

"Every Kashmiri is not a stone-pelter. We are as aspirational as others," she said. Iltija also challenged the assertion that "political dynasties" had destroyed Kashmir over the years.

"The government pushes the narrative of some dynasties having destroyed Kashmir, because that serves its narrative," she said. A host of political leaders continue to remain under detention in Kashmir, including three former chief ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, after the state's special status was revoked last month.

"We hear about lynchings. I want to know how many people have been put under preventive detention over these lynchings," Iltija said. Haryana is called the rape capital, she said. "Are you telling me that you are going to put all Haryanvi men under house arrest because they may be potential rapists," she added.

Her remarks came as the clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir completed 45 days. Restrictions were put in place in the state after the Centre moved to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status and to separate the state into two Union Territories. The government says the restrictions are needed to maintain peace in Kashmir and to prevent untoward incidents.

At the same event earlier on Friday, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh defended the BJP-led government's move, saying protecting human rights was important than ensuring internet connectivity..

