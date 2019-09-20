John Thomas is new GM of Southern Railway

Southern Railway on Friday said John Thomas has taken over as its general manager with immediate effect. Thomas succeeds Rahul Jain, general manager, Integral Coach Factory, who was holding additional charge as general manager of Southern Railway.

Prior to the new role, Thomas had served as additional general manager of South Central Railway. Belonging to the 1982 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, Thomas, in his over three decades of service, had held various responsibilities in Central Railway, South Central Railway and Southern Railway, a press release said.

During his stint at the South Central Railway as additional general manager, he has initiated various measures towards handling issues concerning public grievances, review of zonal performance on safety, security and operational efficiency. He was also instrumental in handling the relief measures undertaken by South Central Railway to render succour to victims of floods in Kerala in 2018..

