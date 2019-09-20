305 kgs of Ganja seized, four held Chennai, Sep20(PTI): The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday seized 305 kilograms of ganja being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh to Sri Lanka and arrested four people for allegedly possessing it. Acting on a tip off, a team from the bureau intercepted a sports utility vehicle at Karanodai near here on its way from Vishakapatnam to Madurai enroute to Sri Lanka, an official release said.

The authorities apprehended the three occupants of the car and another individual who was waiting nearby to collect a portion of contraband from the trio. Investigations revealed that the contraband was sourced from Vishakapatnam and was being taken to Madurai for further trafficking to Sri Lanka, the release said.

The contraband along with the vehicle had been seized, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)