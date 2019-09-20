DGPs of southern states meet for better coordination

Top police officials of southern states met here on Friday to discuss crime prevention and detection and matters related to investigation of cyber crimes in an effort towards better coordination among the states. DGP of Karnataka (Neelamani N Raju), Kerala (Lokanath Behera), Tamil Nadu (J K Tripathy), Andhra Pradesh (Gautam Sawang) and Puducherry (Ishwar Singh) and other senior police officials attended the meeting of the southern regional coordination committee, a press release said.

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also attended the meeting as a special invitee as the statehas close borders with many southern states, it said. "The committee discussed on various issues related to coordination between the states with reference to crime prevention and detection, and concerns on investigation of cyber crimes," the release said.

Also, the committee deliberated on sharing database of profiles of offenders between the states, issues related to investigation of cybercrime and IT Act, sharing of database related to drugs offenders and organised crimes and criminals and matters pertaining to foreign immigrants, it said. It was also decided at the meeting to form small functional groups for implementation of various decisions taken during the meeting.

Sharing of good practices and initiatives in policing adopted in the states were presented by Telangana and other states. It was also decided to have a meeting next year for review of implementation of the decisions taken.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy thanked the officers of other states for attending the meet..

