Rajnath to commission newly built submarine INS Khanderi on Sep 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the newly built Scorpene-class submarine INS Khanderi on September 28, the Navy said on Friday.

The submarine was handed over to the Navy by Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd, a defense PSU, on Thursday.

"The new #INSKhanderi, 2nd of the Project 75 submarine built at #MDL. To be commissioned on 28 Sep 19, at Mumbai, by the Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh," the Navy tweeted.

