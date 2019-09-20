Rajnath to commission newly built submarine INS Khanderi on Sep 28

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 23:00 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the newly built Scorpene-class submarine INS Khanderi on September 28, the Navy said on Friday.

The submarine was handed over to the Navy by Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd, a defense PSU, on Thursday.

"The new #INSKhanderi, 2nd of the Project 75 submarine built at #MDL. To be commissioned on 28 Sep 19, at Mumbai, by the Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh," the Navy tweeted.

