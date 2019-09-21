Saying poor roads will affect Goa tourism, GFP seeks CBI probe

International Development News
PTI Panaji
Updated: 21-09-2019 13:38 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Saturday demanded a "CBI inquiry" into the poor condition of roads in the tourist state alleging the BJP-led government is delaying the repair works under various "excuses". He also condemned PWD Minister Dipak Pauskar's statement that the pothole-ridden roads will be repaired by May next year.

"The government has been giving the excuse of torrential rains for the delay in road works as if it has never rained in Goa in the past. The poor road conditions can even affect tourism," said the former deputy chief minister. He also alleged the state government has failed to fulfill its promise to repair the roads before the Ganesh festival, held earlier this month, causing grave inconvenience to the people.

COUNTRY : India
