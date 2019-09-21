Man from Punjab held with 150 gram charas in Manali

A man carrying 150 gram of charas was arrested on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh's famed tourist place Manali, police said.

Gurvinder (27), a resident of Sheikhuwas village in Punjab's Sangrur district, was arrested after police found the contraband in his possession near IPH water tank in Manalsu Nullah in Kullu district, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

A case has been registered against Gurvinder under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Manali police station, the officer added.

