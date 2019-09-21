CM instructs depts with investment potential to come out with

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday directed departments with investment potential to come out with respective roadmaps with every detail of latest facts and figures by October 10. Chairing a meeting here on 'Investment and the way forward' Khandu instructed the departments to come out with record of all government assets, their status, their revenue generation and investment potentials "We have been repeating that we have immense potential for investment and development, but only in words. Nobody is exercising on how to bring in investment or doing any ground work," he said while calling upon the officials to do the groundwork and submit to the government all details of assets and potentials by the deadline.

The chief minister opined that unless and until all details are available with the government, it would not be possible to invite investors to the state, an official communiqu said. "We say we are ready to invite investors from outside.

But we must be ready with all facts and figures and convince them (investors) of our potential both in terms of assets and profits," he said. The chief minister said tourism has big potential but atmosphere should be created to lure big corporates and entrepreneurs to invest in the sector.

Khandu said if big corporates agree to open hotels in a tourist destination, the state should offer facilities like way-side amenities along the route leading to the destination. "All departments should work in coordination and create an investor-friendly atmosphere in the state. Unless we do it, our dream to lure investors would go in vain," he said.

The chief minister called for roadshows, investor meets to showcase to the would-be investors what the state has on offer that would-be investor-friendly and economically viable. He directed that the report to be compiled by respective departments by October 10 should contain besides other figures, details of connectivity, land available, transportation, power, water, etc facilities, the communiqu added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)