WR collects Rs 5.52 lakh in fines for littering, spitting

Western Railway's Mumbai division has collected Rs 5.52 lakh in fines for littering and spitting during the 'Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat' drive that began here on September 2, an official said on Saturday. He said 2,631 cases of littering and spitting were detected till September 19.

A statement from WR CPRO Ravinder Bhakar informed that it had uploaded a short film, titled 'Main Hoon Plastic Hatela', on social media on the menace of single-use plastic. "This short film has become a superhit. Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has also shared the video on his social media handles with the caption 'Less Plastic is Fantastic' and appreciated Western Railway's unique way of spreading awareness," Bhakar said.

He said the short film depicts the menace of plastic objects all over the world through the character of "Plastic Hatela". Bhakar added that a plastic bottle crushing machine has been installed in a train coach for the first time, a feat carried out by WR's Lower Parel Workshop.

"This bottle crushing machine in the LHB pantry car can crush 3,000 bottles in a day," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)