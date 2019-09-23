International Development News
Mumbai: Man arrested on charges of rape, criminal intimidation

Based on a complaint, Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a man in Juhu police station area on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

ANI Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Updated: 23-09-2019 14:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The accused, a resident of Delhi was arrested on Saturday and he has been booked under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," the police stated.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

