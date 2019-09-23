International Development News
NDFB(S) militant nabbed in Kokrajhar

PTI Kokrajhar
Updated: 23-09-2019 22:03 IST
NDFB(S) militant nabbed in Kokrajhar

A militant of the NDFB(Songbijit) group was nabbed along with arms and ammunition bysecurity forces in Assam's Kokrajhar district, a policeofficer said on Monday

The National Democratic Front of Boroland - Songbijit(NDFB-S) militant identified as Dipak Borgoyary alias BDalaisa was apprehended by a joint team of Army and policefrom Laopani area near the Indo-Bhutan border on Sunday night,the officer said

Police recovered a 7.56 pistol along with five roundsof ammunition from Borgoyary's possession, he added.

COUNTRY : India
