Gang of motorcycle lifters busted in J-K's Kathua, 25 stolen two-wheelers recovered

Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang of two-wheeler lifters with the arrest of two men and recovery of 25 motorcycles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The two accused have been identified as Rehmat Ali of Rajbagh and Ravinder Saina of Nagri-Parole, an official said.

An investigation in a motorcycle theft case registered at Hatli police post on Sunday led to the arrest of the two and subsequently, the recovery of the stolen motorbikes, he said. The official said a probe was underway and some more arrests are likely.

