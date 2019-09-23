Man booked for celebrating girl child's birth by bursting firecrackers in Chanakyapuri

A man celebrating the birth of a girl child in the family by bursting crackers after 10 in the night in Lutyens Zone has been booked for violating a Supreme Court order given last year, police said on Monday. The man identified as Vivek Kumar Gupta, was booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying a duly promulgated order by public servant, said police.

Though the man was not arrested, an FIR was registered against him in Chanakayapuri police station of New Delhi district The police swung into action on a complaint at 10.15 pm that someone was bursting firecrackers "near Prime Minister's House".

When the police reached the spot -- the CPWD compound on Teen Murti Lane in Chanakyapuri -- the man told them that he was celebrating the birth of a girl child in the family by bursting crackers, a senior police official said. The man was informed by police that he had violated Supreme Court orders that prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers as it causes huge air, noise and solid waste problems, the officer said.

The Supreme Court orders further said the noise levels measured at a distance of four meters from the point of bursting crackers should not be more than the permissible limits of 125dB. An offence under section 188 of the IPC entails a jail term of six months on conviction of the offenders.

