Boundary wall height of UP CM's official residence to be increased

The height of the boundary wall of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence will be increased to enhance security, according to a statement.

"From the security point of view, the height of the boundary wall of the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at Kalidas Marg will be increased by installing view-cutter. The boundary wall borders Awadh Girls College. Signage instructing the commuters not to blow horn and drive slow will also be installed," it said.

The directorate of estate issued an order in this regard on September 17, 2019, and Rs 16.99 lakh has been approved by the government for this, the statement added.

