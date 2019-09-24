New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL12 JK-SITUATION Lift communication curbs, demands Kashmir Press Club as shutdown enters 51st day Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has denounced the communication gag in the valley and called for resumption of the services as the clampdown continued for the 51st day on Tuesday.

DES22 JK-AZAD Situation 'very bad' in Kashmir, says Azad as he reaches Jammu Jammu: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday reached here on the second-leg of his six-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir and said the situation in the Valley is "very bad". DEL38 2NDLD QUAKE 6.3 magnitude quake shakes north India New Delhi/Jammu: A 6.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre near Indo-Pak border shook northern states, including the Delhi-NCR region, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

LGD8 UP-COURT-CHINMAYANAND Court rejects Chinmayanand's bail Shahjahanpur (UP): An Uttar Pradesh court has rejected the bail application of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who was arrested in a sexual-assault case following rape allegations by a law student. LGD24 UP-LD-COURT-STUDENT Court admits Shahjahanpur student's interim bail plea Shahjahanpur (UP): In a relief for the law student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape and herself faces an extortion charge, a local court Tuesday admitted her interim bail application.

DES23 PB-AMARINDER Will contest next assembly polls if needed: Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will not quit politics until Punjab's number one position is "restored" and he may fight the next assembly polls, if needed. DES15 PB-AMARINDER-DRONES Pb CM urges Amit Shah to handle problem of 'drones' supplying arms from across border Chandigarh: Two days after a Punjab Police probe revealed use of drones to deliver weapons from across the border, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said this has added a "new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs" after abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

DES18 RJ-GEHLOT-MODI PM Modi tore apart long-standing foreign policy of non-alignment: Gehlot on 'Howdy, Modi!' rally Jaipur: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said people all over the world were criticising Modi for "openly campaigning" for the ruling party there. DES16 RJ-PRISONER-BOBBITISED Undertrial bobbitises himself inside Rajasthan prison, hospitalised Barmer: An undertrial prisoner chopped of his genitals in a suicide bid in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, a jail official said.

DES41 HR-KHATTAR Oppn makes unemployment key poll issue, Khattar says situation being portrayed not correct Chandigarh: With the opposition parties targeting the BJP government in Haryana over unemployment, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the situation being portrayed by them was not correct..

