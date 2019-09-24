Case against Cong MLA Praniti Shinde for poll code violation

An offence was registered against Congress MLA Praniti Shinde and two others in Maharashtra's Solapur district for alleged violation of the model code of conduct in force for state Assembly polls to be held on October 21, police said on Tuesday. The complaint was filed by Election Commission officials with Solapur's Jail Road police station after a flying squad found two women distributing beauty products, having name and image of Shinde, on Saturday afternoon, some time after the poll schedule for the state was announced.

"The two women were held in Vyankatesh Nagar in Daji Peth around 1.00 pm on Saturday. Based on the EC complaint, we have registered a case under section 171(e) of the IPC. We will investigate the case as per court orders," said Senior Inspector Japhar Moghal of Jail Road Police Station. He added that Shinde, daughter of senior Congressman and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, was not present at the time the two women were distributing the beauty products..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)