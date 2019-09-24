Justice S Ramathilagam retires

Justice S Ramathilagam, one among the 10 woman judges of the Madras High Court, retired on Tuesday after putting in 29 years of service. With her retirement, the total strength of the high court has reduced to 57 against the sanctioned strength of 75.

Justice Ramathilagam hit the headlines when she denied anticipatory bail to comedian turned politician S Ve Shekher, who apprehended arrest over a derogatory post about a woman journalist forwarded by him in his social media account. The judge had observed that sharing social media posts or forwards was akin to endorsing them.

Justice Ramathilagam, a native of Coimbatore, entered the judicial service in 1991 as a judicial magistrate. In 2013, she was promoted as principal district and posted in Namakkal district court. Later in 2016, she was made the chief judge, Puducherry.

In September 2017, she was elevated as an additional judge of the Madras high court. In August 2019, she was made as a permanent judge of the High Court.

