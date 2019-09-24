TN CM requests defense ministry to expedite allocation of land for expansion of airports

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday called on Defense Minister Rajnath Singh here and requested him to expedite the allocation of land owned by his ministry for taking up expansion of airports in the state. Palaniswami met Singh at the Raj Bhavan and presented a memorandum requesting him to expedite the allocation of land for expansion of Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli airports, an official release said.

Palaniswami, during his brief interaction with Singh, also requested him to hand over land owned by his ministry for construction of flyovers in Anakaputhur and Pallavaram in the city and in Tiruchirappalli. Singh arrived in Chennai on Tuesday on a two-day visit. After participating in the Coast Guard Investiture Ceremony, he is scheduled to take part in the commissioning of Coast Guard Ship 'Varaha' at Chennai Port Trust on Wednesday.

