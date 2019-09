A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Tuesday, official sources said. Both pilots ejected safely, they said.

The aircraft was on a routine mission, and crashed around 10 am, the sources said. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.

