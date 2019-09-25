C'garh govt cancels promotion of 3 IPS officers to DGP rank

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to cancel the promotion of three senior IPS officers to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), an official said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday evening after the Union Home Ministry refused to give sanction to three additional posts of DGP rank in the state, he said.

The three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, Sanjay Pillay, R K Vij and Mukesh Gupta, all from 1988 batch, were promoted to the DGP rank from being Additional DGPs on October 6 last year during the previous BJP government. While Vij is currently posted as special director general (SDG)-planning, provisioning and technical services, Pillay is posted as SDG-intelligence.

Gutpa, who was SDG at the police headquarters, is under suspension after an FIR was lodged against him in February by the state's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for alleged criminal conspiracy and illegal phone tapping during probe in a civil supply corporation scam in 2015. They will revert to the ADG rank, the official said, adding that their promotions had no prior approval of the Centre, which is the cadre-controlling authority for the IPS.

