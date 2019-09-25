SC stays Bombay HC order for FIR against MHADA officers in housing scam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Bombay High Court order directing registration of an FIR against some Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) officers in connection with a Rs 40,000-crore housing scam. The MHADA officials are accused of conniving with some builders to allow them to use surplus area in redevelopment schemes, leading to the alleged loss of Rs 40,000 crore to the state exchequer.

The stay order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, Surya Kant and V Ramasubramanian. "We stay the Bombay High Court order till further hearing in the matter," the apex court said.

Last week, the Bombay High Court had ordered the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police to file an FIR against MHADA officials. The Bombay High Court had passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Right to Information (RTI) activist Kamlakar Shenoy in 2017. (ANI)

