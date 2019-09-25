International Development News
Triple murder in Aurangbad; one held

PTI Aurangabad
Updated: 25-09-2019 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed three members of a family over a petty quarrel in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place in Choudhary Colony in Chikalthana area.

Amol Borde, the accused, allegedly had a heated argument with Bhagwan Borde (25) over a mobile phone around 8 pm, a police official said. He allegedly attacked Bhagwan with a knife.

When Bhagwan's parents Dinkar Borde (55) and Kamlabai Borde (50) tried to intervene, Amol allegedly attacked them too. "We have arrested Amol. He is being questioned," said police sub-inspector Taher Patel.

COUNTRY : India
