Triple murder in Aurangbad; one held

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed three members of a family over a petty quarrel in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Wednesday, the police said. The incident took place in Choudhary Colony in Chikalthana area.

Amol Borde, the accused, allegedly had a heated argument with Bhagwan Borde (25) over a mobile phone around 8 pm, a police official said. He allegedly attacked Bhagwan with a knife.

When Bhagwan's parents Dinkar Borde (55) and Kamlabai Borde (50) tried to intervene, Amol allegedly attacked them too. "We have arrested Amol. He is being questioned," said police sub-inspector Taher Patel.

