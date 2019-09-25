Restaurant owner, who had met Prince William in Mumbai, dies

Restaurant owner Boman Rashid Kohinoor, who had met Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Middleton during their visit to Mumbai three years ago, died on Wednesday, family sources said. Kohinoor, 97, was senior partner of the famous Britannia & Co Restaurant in South Mumbai.

He died at the Parsee General Hospital here. When Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge visited Mumbai, they invited Kohinoor for an out-of-schedule meeting at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel and had an hour-long tete-a-tete with him.

Kohinoor, who called himself "the Royal family's fan number 1', had in a viral video invited the Royal couple to his restaurant for a meal.

