An Army porter was injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.

Sajjad Ahmed was carrying some material to a forward post along the LoC in Mandi belt when the mine exploded on Wednesday evening, they said.

He has been admitted to a hospital.

