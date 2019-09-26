International Development News
PTI Jaipur
Updated: 26-09-2019 16:06 IST
Aircraft carrying Rajasthan CM develops technical snag, lands back safely in Jaipur

An aircraft carrying Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others landed back safely in Jaipur after a technical snag was detected after take-off, state airport authorities said on Thursday. The aircraft was flying from Jaipur to Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

Jaipur airport director J S Balhara said the state government had hired the plane for the chief minister visit's to Jalgaon. Soon after take-off, the pilot detected a technical snag in the aircraft and landed back safely in Jaipur within 25 minutes.

He said 11 members, including the chief minister were on board. Another plane was arranged from New Delhi which flew at 2.10 pm to Jalgaon.

COUNTRY : India
