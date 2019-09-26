Three minors among six killed as car falls into canal in Punjab

Six people, including three children, were killed when their car fell into a canal near Abohar in Punjab on Thursday, a senior police official said. Eight members of a family were travelling in the car and the driver is still missing, Fazilka's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh said.

A man has been rescued and the bodies of six people have been fished out of the Gang canal, he said, adding that two women, between 35-40 years of age, were also among those killed. Preliminary investigations revealed that the steering of the vehicle got locked resulting in the car falling into the canal, the SSP said.

