Amit Shah to flag off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on Oct 3

Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 3, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on way to the Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

"After the first Vande Bharat Express to Varanasi, the cultural capital of the country, the railway is going to run the second Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra on the auspicious occassion of Sharadoya Navaratri. Home Minister Amit Shah will flag it off on October 3," tweeted Goyal. The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February.

