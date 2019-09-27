5,500 marshals to be deployed in DTC, cluster buses in Delhi

The Delhi government will appoint 5,500 ex-home guards as marshals in DTC and cluster buses plying in the city to ensure safety of women passengers. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting with former home guards outside his residence here.

This is the first time that marshals are being deployed in cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Marshals are currently deployed in the evening shift in the buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). It has been decided to also deploy marshals in the morning shift in these buses.

In a statement, the government said that the recruitment and appointment the marshals will be completed before Diwali. Kejriwal in a tweet said the Delhi government will appoint former home guards as marshals, saying that women in buses will feel safer.

The government will seek an application for the post by advertising in newspapers within two-three days, according to the statement. "First priority will be given to home guards who have served for three years. Those who have served for two years, will then be chosen," it stated.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain said that according to official data, there are 5,000 ex-home guards who were let go. Jain said that all the 5,000 home guards are expected to get jobs, adding that they will only have to give their experience and age certificates.

