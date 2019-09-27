CBI books former deputy director of FSL for aiding accused

The CBI has booked former deputy director of the Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, AK Shrivastava along with a senior scientific officer for alleged inconsistencies in their opinions on DNA testing in three rape cases which helped accused, officials said on Friday. In the three cases -- two related to rape and one to unnatural sex and murder -- the opinions given by the officers were found to be inconsistent, which may have helped the accused during the trial, the FIR has alleged.

It said they have prepared incorrect record with an intent to save the accused of the above mentioned cases from legal punishment. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that an enquiry has prima facie established that reports and opinion given by L Babyto Devi and Srivastava in the cases are inconsistent with the reports given subsequently by experts of FSL, Rohini and experts of CFSL CBI, New Delhi.

"It appears that L Babyto Devi and A K Srivastava either have deliberately or dishonestly given false or incorrect reports by abusing their official position with object to give undue benefit to accused persons of above mentioned cases," the CBI FIR alleged. The cases were probed by Delhi Police, which were registered in 2012-13. The Badarpur rape case pertained to 2013 while Samaypur Badli case was reported in 2012.

The unnatural sex case was registered in the Mahindra Park police station in 2012. In the Badarpur rape case, Devi had said DNA of the accused found on his undergarments did not match the DNA collected from the victim, which was found incorrect during review by FSL experts and the Central Forensics Science Laboratory under the CBI.

Similarly, in the unnatural sex case the DNA profile of the accused developed by Devi and Shrivastava differed, which is scientifically not possible. In the Samaypur Badli case also the DNA profile developed by Shrivastava and CFSL experts was different making the report "suspicious", it alleged.

They have also not preserved the exhibits and electropherogram with an intention of screening the offender of the above mentioned cases from legal punishment, the FIR alleged.

