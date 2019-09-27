Blast cases suspect brought to Bengaluru from Mumbai

A suspected ultra, allegedly involved in many blast cases, has been brought here from jail in Mumbai. "Yes, we have brought him (Jainaluddin)," Bengaluru additional commissioner of police Sandeep Patil told PTI on Friday.

A team led by ACP Venkatesh Prasanna on Thursday brought him to Bengaluru and later produced him before a session's court,which remanded him to 14 days custody with the City Crime Branch. Police said they would probe his involvement in the Chinnaswamy stadium blast on April 17, 2010 and the Church Street blast on December 28, 2014.

He was also a suspect in the German Bakery blast in Pune and triple blasts in Mumbai. Police said they would also probe his links in other cases and the way he allegedly procured the explosives to carry out the blasts here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)