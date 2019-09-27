Police arrests two men for setting on fire various vehicles

Two persons, who used to set parked vehicles on fire to teach lesson to cops and locals, have been arrested along with country made pistol and ammunition, police said on Friday. Police said three consecutive incidents of arson on parked vehicles in the colonies under Kanjhawala police station in Rohini area were reported during night hours on September 23-24, in which more than dozen cars and two wheelers were set on fire by unknown persons.

Three separate cases were lodged and investigation was taken up, police said, adding that these were blind cases as no one knew the identity of the criminals. On the basis of an information, police were able to zero down on Akash and his associates.

Akash, 19, was arrested and his interrogation led to the arrest of co-accused Kuldeep, 30, and one country made pistol and two live cartridges and a button knife were recovered from their possession, police said. The police claimed that the two accused have confessed to their crime of setting vehicles on fire.

Akash disclosed that he is an alcohol addict and was sent to jail in a molestation case on the complaint of a victim. After coming out from jail, he had planned to take revenge on the local community for sending him to jail. It alleged that he along with Kuldeep hatched a plan to teach lesson to the police and locals by way of setting parked/standing vehicles on fire in the colony.

As per the plan, on the intervening night of September 23-24, they set three cars and one motorcycle on fire in JJ Colony, Sawda here and ran away. Thereafter, in next intervening night of September 24-25, they again set on fire two cars and four wheelers in Bhagat Singh Colony and Shiv Vihar here, police said.

