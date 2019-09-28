International Development News
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Ganderbal

PTI Srinagar
Updated: 28-09-2019 14:08 IST
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army said. An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Trumkhal area, in the upper reaches of Ganderbal this morning, an Army official said.

He said one militant was killed in the gunbattle. A weapon was recovered from the scene of the encounter.

COUNTRY : India
