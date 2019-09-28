Man held for raping his 11-year-old daughter

International Development News
PTI Jaipur
Updated: 28-09-2019 15:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Saturday. Pragat Singh, a resident of Makkasar area of the district, on Thursday asked her younger daughter to go out and then took her elder daughter in a room where he beat her and raped her, Mahila Thana police said.

The victim filed a complaint against her father on Friday following which he was arrested. A case was registered against the accused under IPC section 376 and sections of the POCSO Act, the police said. A medical examination of the victim has been done and further investigation is on, they said.

COUNTRY : India
