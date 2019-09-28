MP: Rain damage delays Kanha Tiger Reserve reopening to Oct 16

Heavy rains and resultant damage has delayed reopening of Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) for tourists to October 16 from scheduled October 1. KTR Field Director L Krishnamurty on Saturday said the new date was announced in view of the damage caused to many bridges, culverts and other infrastructure in the tourism zone due to heavy rains that lashed the area recently.

He said it would be difficult to drive vehicles in the zone post rains. "The KTR received about 1800 mm rainfall so far, which is about 500 mm above the normal," he said.

Krishnamurty added the advanced bookings for tiger safari during October 1-15 period have been canceled and the booking amount will be refunded. "Information on the same will be given through MP online portal," he said.

KTR is believed to be one of the jungles that influenced Rudyard Kipling's famous "Jungle Book". The reserve remains closed for tourists from mid-June to October 1 every year due to monsoon.

