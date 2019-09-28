C'garh: Wild elephant crushes woman, son to death

A woman and her four-year-old son were killed and two others were injured when a wild elephant attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, officials said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday late night in Sevari village under Rajpur development block, said KS Khutiya, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Forest, Rajpur.

The deceased were identified as Saroj Tirki (35) and her son Vivek Tirki, he said. The jumbo, who was part of a herd of wild pachyderms, also attacked Shantisange Tirki (59) and Amarmani Tirki (58) but they somehow managed to free themselves.

Their condition is stated to be critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)