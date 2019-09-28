International Development News
C'garh: Wild elephant crushes woman, son to death

PTI Balrampur
Updated: 28-09-2019 21:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman and her four-year-old son were killed and two others were injured when a wild elephant attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, officials said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday late night in Sevari village under Rajpur development block, said KS Khutiya, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Forest, Rajpur.

The deceased were identified as Saroj Tirki (35) and her son Vivek Tirki, he said. The jumbo, who was part of a herd of wild pachyderms, also attacked Shantisange Tirki (59) and Amarmani Tirki (58) but they somehow managed to free themselves.

Their condition is stated to be critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
