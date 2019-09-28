Date of linking Aadhaar and PAN extended till December 31

The date of linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended from September 30 to December 31, said the government on Saturday. A notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said: "In exercise of the powers conferred under Income Tax Act 1961, the Central Government hereby amends the notification of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Revenue) dated 31st March 2019, published in the Gazette of India, dated 1st April 2019."

Earlier also, the Centre had extended the deadline from March 31 to September 30. PAN is a 10-character alphanumeric identification number issued by Income Tax Department that links the financial transactions with an individual while Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). (ANI)

