Publications Division bags 9 awards in Delhi Book Fair

The government's Publications Division has bagged nine awards, including four first prizes, in Delhi Book Fair, the ministry of information and broadcasting said on Saturday. The Publications Division won four first prizes in the categories of General Paperback Books, Cover Jackets, Journals/House Magazines, and Hindi Coffee Table/Art Books.

It won four-second prizes in the categories of Art/ Coffee Table Books, Children's Literature in two age group categories and Catalogues/ Brochures. It also bagged the Certificate of Merit for its book Women in Satyagraha for adolescent readers.

These awards were given by the Federation of Indian Publishers - the apex body of Indian publishers that organised the Delhi Book Fair which held from September 11 to 15.

