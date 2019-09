Four police personnel were arrested under the Maharashtra Gambling Act in Maharashtra'sParbhani district on Saturday

The accused were caught while playing cards and wagering bets during a raid at police service quarters at Jintur in the district, a police official said

All four were booked under the Gambling Act and further probe was on, he said.

