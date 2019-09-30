It is in BJP's culture to give threat to officers, says MP Minister

Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma on Monday hit out at BJP MP Janardan Mishra's over his alleged 'bury alive' threat to a civil servant and stated that it is the 'culture and tradition' of BJP to threaten officers. "This is the tradition and culture of BJP to threaten officers...Sometimes a municipal officer is hit with the bat by BJP leader, an MLA's son kills someone with a knife and an MP threatens to bury alive an IAS officer", Sharma said speaking to ANI.

He also stated that strict legal action will be taken against those who try to take law in their hands. Congress leader Sharma's statement comes after BJP MP from Rewa Janardan Mishra threatened an IAS officer, stating that he will be "buried alive" if he asked for money from residents living in illegal colonies.On the receiving end of Mishra's threat was Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav, whom the BJP lawmaker accused of taking bribe from people residing in illegal colonies."Call me when Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sajjit Yadav comes to you and asks for money. I will come and dig a pit and bury him alive. In case, I will not be able to reach on time then you (people) all have to do that. You all should keep a sharp spade and an axe," Mishra said in an event addressing the people.

In June this year, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya had allegedly thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat over the demolition of a building. (ANI)

