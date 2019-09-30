Bihar floods: Rahul asks Cong workers to join relief-and-rescue efforts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the situation due to the Bihar floods had gone out of hand and appealed to the party workers to immediately join the relief-and-rescue efforts to help the affected people. After being pounded by heavy rain over the weekend, most parts of Bihar's capital city Patna remained submerged and the statewide death toll mounted to 25.

"The situation arising out of the Bihar floods has gone out of hand with the news of many deaths," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and appeal to the Congress workers to immediately join the relief-and-rescue work to help the affected people," the former Congress president said.

