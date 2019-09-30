International Development News
CBI seeks more time to probe charges against Asthana, Devender Kumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking more time to investigate the bribery charges against CBI officials Devender Kumar and Rakesh Asthana.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 30-09-2019 19:06 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Delhi High Court seeking more time to investigate the bribery charges against CBI officials Devender Kumar and Rakesh Asthana. The investigating agency moved the court on the expiry of the three months extension granted to it.

According to sources, CBI has also filed a report on the current status of the investigation in a sealed cover. Asthana and Devendra Kumar are being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year. Last week, CBI officer Satish Dagar, who was investigating the corruption case against Asthana, applied for voluntary retirement. (ANI)

