New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL9 JK-SITUATION Markets shut, public transport off the roads, mobile services suspended: Kashmir shutdown continues Srinagar: The stalemate in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution continued on Monday with normal life affected in the Valley for the 57th consecutive day as markets were shut and public transport was off the roads, officials said.

DEL47 CONG-JK-AZAD Environment of fear in J-K, people suffering due to govt-made disaster: Azad New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who returned from a visit to Jammu and Kashmir recently, said on Monday that an "environment of fear" is prevailing there and people are suffering due to the "government made disaster". DEL37 JK-SEARCH OPERATION Search operation launched in J-K's Ramban Jammu: Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban to track down two terrorists who reportedly fled from the site of an encounter in the district two days ago, officials said.

DEL39 UP-2NDLD-CONG MARCH Cong workers arrested ahead of march to support Shahjahanpur student Shahjahanpur/Lucknow: About 80 Congress workers were Monday arrested at a public meeting ahead of a march they planned in support of the student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape, police said. DEL55 HR-POLL-2NDLD BJP Khattar, Phogat, Yogeshwar in BJP's list of 78 candidates for Haryana polls, INLD turncoats too get tickets New Delhi: Seeking to retain power in Haryana as it takes on a disjointed opposition, the BJP on Monday released its first list of 78 candidates including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been fielded from Karnal again, and three noted sportspersons for the October 21 polls to the 90-member assembly.

DES47 HR-POLLS-BJP-TICKET Haryana Assembly polls: Seven MLAs denied BJP ticket Chandigarh: Two ministers are among the seven MLAs who have been denied a BJP ticket in the first list of 78 candidates announced by the party on Monday for the October 21 Haryana Assembly polls. DES25 PB-LD RAJOANA 'Personally against death penalty', says Punjab CM on relief to Rajoana Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday differed from a party MP's stand on the commutation of terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence, saying he is against capital punishment.

DES9 UP-RAINS JAIL Flood waters enter Ballia district jail, 900 prisoners to be shifted Ballia (UP): Flood waters have entered the barracks of the district jail located near the River Ganga here, prompting authorities to shift 900 prisoners, a senior official said on Monday. DES49 PB-AMARINDER Punjab CM seeks special flights to Amritsar for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Monday sought special flights to Amritsar from countries with strong Punjabi population in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

DES43 PB-BYPOLLS Punjab bypolls: Cracks in PDA, BJP-SAD combine in Phagwara Phagwara: Cracks surfaced in the Punjab Democratic Alliance and the SAD-BJP combine in Phagwara on Monday with leaders from both the groupings filing their nomination papers for the assembly bypolls. DES50 HP-LD PACHHAD-BYPOLL HP: Six file nominations for Pachhad Assemby bypolls Nahan: Six candidates filed their papers on Monday on the last day for nominations for the Pachhad Assembly bypolls, an election official said.

LGD37 UKD-HC-LD STING HC gives nod to CBI to file FIR against Rawat in sting video case Nainital: In a setback to former chief minister Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand High Court on Monday permitted the CBI to register an FIR against the Congress leader in connection with a 2016 sting video that purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs..

