New West Bengal chief secretary takes charge

Rajiva Sinha on Monday took charge as the next chief secretary of West Bengal following incumbent Malay De's final day in office. Sinha, who was the additional chief secretary to the health and family welfare department, also had the experience of working in the industries and MSME departments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had named Sinha, an MSc in Geology, on Thursday. De, a 1985 batch IAS officer, was appointed the chief secretary in 2017..

