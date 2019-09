A fire broke out at the fifth floor of a market in Khidderpore area of the city on Monday evening, officials said. Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze at Fancy Market, they said.

No casualties or injuries have so far been reported. Police cordoned off the entire area and evacuated people from the market, the officials said..

